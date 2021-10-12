Commissioner and Chief Constable hail funding for “safer streets”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer and Chief Constable Mark Roberts, have welcomed a £1.1 million Government “Safer Streets Fund” handout.

It’s the joint-highest award in the country and is part of the third round of the Safer Streets Fund.

Around £23.5 million was made available for Commissioners and local authorities to bid for.

Mr Dwyer made two bids, supported by Cheshire Constabulary, each worth £550,000.

The money will help tackle violence against women and girls in the county and improve safety for all.

Mr Dwyer said: “If these schemes are successful, then I want to roll out similar programmes across the county so that every single person in Cheshire will benefit.

“The success of these bids, and our determination to do even more, I hope goes some way to reassuring women and girls of the work that Cheshire police does to take their safety seriously.

“This comes following the concerns raised after the tragic murder of Sarah Everard and the sentencing of her killer.”

One of the bids centres on supporting students at University of Chester, including its Reaseheath campus in Nantwich.

Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Police, said: “The safety of women and girls is rightly a national key priority and one which is fully supported across Cheshire.

“This funding will definitely help to make a difference. We will continue to listen and learn, working with survivors, the public and other police forces to continually improve the way we tackle violence against women and girls.

“We are consulting experts, practitioners and other agencies in this area to make sure our strategy is as strong as it can be and delivers the service that our communities deserve.”

Dr Helen Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor for Student Experience at the University of Chester, said: “We are thrilled with the successful outcome of this bid for funding.

“This will make a real difference, across the University and locally, in increasing and raising awareness of support for addressing sexual violence and harassment.”