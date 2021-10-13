Covid-19 cases highest in Cheshire East since pandemic began

Covid-19 cases are at their highest level in Cheshire East since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020, latest figures show.

Official Government stats show positive cases in Cheshire East as 540 per 100,000 population.

This is significantly higher than the rates per 100,000 population in the North West and in England of 408 and 357 respectively.

For the 7-day period ending on 7 October 2021, the MSOA’s (Middle Layer Super Output Areas) in Cheshire East with the highest positive case rates per 100,000 population are:

* Sandbach Ettiley Heath & Wheelock – 1,175

* Alsager West – 1,161

* Alsager East – 1,013

* Sandbach North – 1,008

* Congleton West Heath – 868

Councillor Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “This latest surge means we have a record high number of positive Covid-19 cases right across the borough.

“Even though Covid-19 hospitalisations remain low, if we don’t prevent the cases from rising with winter approaching, there could be major disruption to children’s education and in adult social care settings.”

Councillor Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “We know only too well just how much our residents and businesses have done and already given up.

“I appreciate asking you to do more now is a difficult message, but that is exactly what we must all do. Each one of us needs to keep going with all those things we have been doing to stay safe – get vaccinated, keep testing at least twice a week and if you have symptoms, self-isolate straight away and get a PCR test.”

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “Despite the best efforts of everyone, Covid-19 cases are now rising across the borough, our neighbouring local authority areas and the north west.

“The advice now is that we ALL need to take precautions to help stop the spread. We MUST go back to following the basics of what we all know – hands, space, face and fresh air.

“Getting vaccinated whether that is your first, second, booster or flu jab is safe and the most effective way at keeping you from getting seriously ill, preventing hospitalisation and even death.

“Maintaining a regular lateral flow testing regime at least twice a week is really important and can help to identify early transmission. We know more than a third of people who test positive do not have any symptoms, and therefore can pass on this virus unknowingly.

“We will continue doing everything we can, working closely with schools and our partner agencies to reduce case numbers.

“But ultimately it is down to the behaviour of our residents to do the right thing, for themselves, for their family and friends and for our society which is so desperate to get back to doing what they previously enjoyed.”

To book or manage your coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination, go to the NHS website at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

For information on getting tested or picking up home testing kits visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid-testing

To order lateral flow test kits to be delivered to your home visit www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests