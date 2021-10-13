England’s Curry twins revisit Crewe & Nantwich RUFC roots

British Lions star Tom Curry and his twin Ben returned to their Crewe and Nantwich RUFC roots to share tips and knowledge with the club’s latest academy players.

The Curry brothers, who have both played for England, were also joined by Cal Ford, and England U20s international.

All three players, now stars for Premiership club Sale Sharks, spent their mini and junior rugby days at Crewe and Nantwich before going on to play at the top level.

The trio spent a couple of hours going round to see each age group playing or training at the club’s Vagrants home on Sunday.

They stopped for photos with the young players, signing autographs and having a chat with coaches and players.

They also caught up with some of the older members of the club, including Gwyn Evans and David Potts.

The Academy then spent 45 minutes running training drills with excellent input from Tom Curry in and around the ruck and contact area.

A club spokesman said: “The insight into the game from all three players was incredible and a real honour to learn from, and something which will inspire the Academy group along side the Mini and Junior groups for years to come.

“If you work hard, Listen to advice, and take your opportunities, Crewe and Nantwich RUFC will give you the platform to follow in Tom, Ben and Cal’s footsteps.”

(All photos by Angus Price)