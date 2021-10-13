10 hours ago
Reaseheath College re-opens campus and zoo to public
11 hours ago
England’s Curry twins revisit Crewe & Nantwich RUFC roots
19 hours ago
Covid-19 cases highest in Cheshire East since pandemic began
23 hours ago
Pupil hit by car on busy Peter De Stapleigh Way in Nantwich
2 days ago
Complaints against CEC planning rise by third amid backlog of cases
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

England’s Curry twins revisit Crewe & Nantwich RUFC roots

in Rugby / Sport October 13, 2021
Tom Curry with Crewe and Nantwich academy

British Lions star Tom Curry and his twin Ben returned to their Crewe and Nantwich RUFC roots to share tips and knowledge with the club’s latest academy players.

The Curry brothers, who have both played for England, were also joined by Cal Ford, and England U20s international.

All three players, now stars for Premiership club Sale Sharks, spent their mini and junior rugby days at Crewe and Nantwich before going on to play at the top level.

The trio spent a couple of hours going round to see each age group playing or training at the club’s Vagrants home on Sunday.

They stopped for photos with the young players, signing autographs and having a chat with coaches and players.

They also caught up with some of the older members of the club, including Gwyn Evans and David Potts.

Tom Curry passes on his tips to Crewe and Nantwich academy stars

Tom Curry passes on his tips

The Academy then spent 45 minutes running training drills with excellent input from Tom Curry in and around the ruck and contact area.

A club spokesman said: “The insight into the game from all three players was incredible and a real honour to learn from, and something which will inspire the Academy group along side the Mini and Junior groups for years to come.

“If you work hard, Listen to advice, and take your opportunities, Crewe and Nantwich RUFC will give you the platform to follow in Tom, Ben and Cal’s footsteps.”

(All photos by Angus Price)

Curry twins with Crewe and Nantwich academy players

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings