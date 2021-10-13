Pupil hit by car on busy Peter De Stapleigh Way in Nantwich

A teenage pupil was injured after being hit by a vehicle as he crossed the busy Peter De Stapleigh Way road in Nantwich.

The 17-year-old, believed to be a Brine Leas School student, was crossing at a drop down cut-through from the Stapeley Gardens estate on his way to school when the accident happened.

Police say he was taken to hospital as a precaution but did not suffer serious injuries.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At 8.27am on Tuesday 12 October police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Peter Destapleigh Way in Nantwich.

“Officers attended the scene and found a 17-year-old local boy had been involved in a collision with a white Ford Fiesta.

“The teenager was checked by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“No arrests have been made.”

The cut through was installed to allow people on the growing Stapeley Gardens development to get across the road towards nearby shops and schools.

But some have criticised the site of the cut through, with nearby school warning signs sited further down the road.

One resident posted on social media: “Perhaps we should all sign a petition for a proper pedestrian crossing.

“Absolutely ludicrous that there isn’t one coming from the estate in the first place.”