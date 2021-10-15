Police seek witnesses after M6 crash closes motorway in Cheshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the M6 northbound at junction 16 turn off for Nantwich.

The incident, at around 9.50am today (October 15), involved an HGV, a van and a car.

Two people are believed to have been seriously injured.

Emergency services remain on the scene and the northbound carriageway is closed at junction 16.

The southbound carriageway was closed earlier today to allow air ambulance to land, but this is now back open.

The van and the car are being removed from the carriageway. It’s believed the northbound carriageway will reopen this evening.

It caused major tailbacks and knock on impact to traffic on surrounding roads including the A500 in and out of Nantwich.

The driver of a MAN HGV, carrying a blue container, is a potential witness and police are keen to locate the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1108734.