Wistaston to stage Cancer Research UK Christmas Fair 2021

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 15, 2021
Publicity photo - Father Christmas at Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair (1)

The 65th ‘Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair’ takes place at Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane in Wistaston on Saturday November 20, writes Jonathan White.

The event, from 10am to 3pm, will give youngsters a chance to meet Father Christmas (£3 per child) and receive a present from him.

Stalls will include cake and bake, jam, preserves and pickles, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, Christmas Draw, Raffle, Wine lucky dip and a Chocolate Santa’s table.

Due to Covid regulations there are a reduced number of stalls this year and a one-way system to avoid congestion, with up to 50 people allowed in the Hall at any one time.

Proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

A representative from Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group said: “We hope many people will come along to support Cancer Research UK and see Father Christmas this year.”

