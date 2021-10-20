5 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich RUFC player selected for England Centre of Excellence

in Rugby / Sport October 20, 2021
Alana Gauntlett Crewe and Nantwich RUFC u18s ladies

A Crewe and Nantwich RUFC ladies player has been selected for England Centre of Excellence.

Alana Gauntlett, U18s captain and inside centre, was selected from more than 70 girls in Cheshire and Lancashire.

She will join the England RFU Centre of Excellence performance pathway at Sale Sharks.

The gruelling assessments took place over four sessions with less than 25 girls across the North West making the final selection.

The Centre of Excellence performance pathway is the first step on the pathway to play for England and further supports the player development.

Alana and the other girls will receive weekly training sessions throughout the season with the potential to be selected for the next stage of the England RFU U18s Talent Development Group.

A Crewe and Nantwich RUFC spokesperson said: “A huge congratulations to you Alana and the other North West girls.”

(Image courtesy of Crewe & Nantwich RUFC)

