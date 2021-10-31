2 hours ago
Crewe Sunday Regional: Betley FC extend Premier Division lead

in Football / Sport October 31, 2021
Betley FC - Sunday league - football trading - stock market

Premier Division leaders Betley FC have extended their lead on a day when many Crewe Regional League matches were lost to the weather.

Betley now have a five-point lead at the top after a 5-0 win over Cheshire Cheese.

Kieran Duckers scored a hat-trick with other goals from Mitch Weedall and a Danny Lavalette penalty.

The local derby between Winnington SC and Broadhurst FC started well for Broadhurst with a goal from Steve Jenyons giving them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

But Winnington SC had a strong second half with goals from Craig Humphries, Chris Lawrence and Joe Clarkson giving them a 3-1 win.

The top two teams in Division One met with leaders Audlem winning 2-1.

Paul Bowker gave Audlem the lead before Jay Street equalised for Sandbach Town.

Nick Gregory netted a late winner for Audlem.

Winsford Over 3 moved into second spot with a 3-0 win over Winsford rivals Princes Feathers with goals from Thomas Stanton, Lewis Young and Jake Wright.

JS Bailey won 4-1 at Ruskin Park to move off the bottom of the league with goals from Liam Millington (2), Ramirez Machado and Greg Bailey.

Ben Clark scored for Ruskin Park.

