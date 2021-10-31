RSPCA helps rehome more than 1,000 cats in Cheshire

The RSPCA has rehomed 1,018 cats in Cheshire as the organisation has seen a 166% increase in adoption searches for cats.

The huge surge in searches on the FindAPet website means the charity is now rehoming two cats every hour.

In March 2020, there was 114,316 searches compared to January 2021 when it risen to 304,300.

Last year, the charity rehomed 17,868 cats, with 1,018 of those in Cheshire.

Centres and branches are also caring for more cats than any pet with nearly 3,000 moggies coming into the RSPCA’s care from the start of the year (Jan 1- 31 Aug).

This month it has been running an “Adoptober” campaign shining a light on the animals in its care looking for homes.

In Nantwich, this includes 11-year-old Tilly who arrived in the care of the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery in Nantwich when her owner could no longer care for her due to illness.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Tilly is such a chatty and friendly lady and although she is a senior kitty, she is very young at heart!

“She was quite nervous when she first arrived and is looking for a quieter, adult-only home where she can spend her golden years.

“She would prefer not to live with any other pets and would like access to a safe, outdoor space to relax in.

“Sadly, Tilly was hit by a car when she was younger and she has some metalwork in her legs but this does not affect her mobility.

“However, it does make it very important that she is rehomed away from busy roads.”

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA.

“The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment.

“This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

If you could offer Tilly a loving home submit an application form to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery at [email protected]