CEC seeks residents’ views for parks and green spaces

in Environment / News / Politics November 3, 2021
Queens Park in autumn (1)

Cheshire East Council is seeking the views of residents to update its municipal parks strategy.

Parks and green spaces have become more integral to daily lives in improving mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Almost two years into the Covid pandemic and with the challenge of the climate emergency, council chiefs say they want to review their approach.

Residents are being asked to complete a short survey to provide views on how this could happen.

Two key areas in improving its parks and open spaces are health and wellbeing and the protection and enhancement of biodiversity across the borough.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Both long before Covid and during the pandemic, there has been continued investment in our parks and green spaces.

“Our teams, including our colleagues at Ansa, have worked incredibly hard to provide outstanding places for residents and visitors to enjoy – the recent Green Flag Awards are a fantastic endorsement of that work.

“That said, we are in no way about to rest on our laurels. When you see how many people are continuing to enjoy our parks, as we move well into the autumn months, it’s a useful reminder that the work we are doing must continue.

“But it must continue in an intelligent way, and that’s why we’re very keen to learn what our residents think is needed as we move forward.”

Survey results will help to inform the review and will feed into how the council manages its parks and green spaces in the future.

To take part in our parks and green spaces survey,  visit https://surveys.cheshireeast.gov.uk/s/CEParksGreenSpaces/

All feedback needs to be provided by Sunday 28 November.

