Nantwich Choral Society to stage concert at St Mary’s Church

Nantwich Choral Society is back in action and will stage a live performance at St Mary’s Church on November 13.

It is the first concert of a “new era” for the society, and will start at 7.30pm.

The programme is a selection of music from Mozart and Haydn.

The concert will be conducted by John Naylor with organist Simon Russell, soprano Sarah Helsby-Hughes and the Nantwich Sinfonia.

Tickets are £12.50, or £5 for students.

Available from Nantwich Civic Hall, all choir members and at the door.

Also Online at WeGotTickets.com