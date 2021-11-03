3 hours ago
Take That Experience heads to Crewe Lyceum Theatre
1 day ago
Nantwich Town game at home to Gainsborough postponed
1 day ago
Acton residents object to Dorfold Park Showground licence bid
2 days ago
Man, 43, charged with murder after Audlem death
2 days ago
Cheshire Crime Commissioner unveils new plan to fight crime
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Choral Society to stage concert at St Mary’s Church

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews November 3, 2021
Nantwich Choral Society

Nantwich Choral Society is back in action and will stage a live performance at St Mary’s Church on November 13.

It is the first concert of a “new era” for the society, and will start at 7.30pm.

The programme is a selection of music from Mozart and Haydn.

The concert will be conducted by John Naylor with organist Simon Russell, soprano Sarah Helsby-Hughes and the Nantwich Sinfonia.

Tickets are £12.50, or £5 for students.

Available from Nantwich Civic Hall, all choir members and at the door.

Also Online at WeGotTickets.com

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings