Primary school pupils collect for Foodbank at Harvest events

Children across South Cheshire have been busy collecting tins, packets and cartons of food for local Foodbanks.

Youngsters in the Learning for Life Partnership in Cheshire East held Harvest Assemblies at the start of October.

Pupils were reminded of the commitment of farmers, manufacturers, distribution companies and retailers to supplying food for our tables.

The schools shared information about Foodbanks with pupils and then encouraged them to bring food contributions into school.

The response was overwhelming.

Shavington Primary school and Leighton Academy sent a combined weight of 614kg to St Paul’s Pantry in Crewe.

Alexia Stockton, who coordinates the work of the foodbank, said: “The next few months are predicted to see lots more people needing crisis food so it won’t be long until your food donations make their way into someone’s home.”

Children from Wheelock Primary school wrote an article for their school newsletter, thanking parents for their support.

They said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to all the parents and children for the donations for the harvest festival we have had.

“This will go to Sandbach food bank to help families in need.”