Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Academy star joins Sale Sharks

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC U17s star Adam Deegan has been invited to join the academy of Premiership side Sale Sharks.

Adam secured his place in Sale’s Academy U17s after trials over the summer following involvement in the Sale DPP programme over the last couple of years.

He follows the Curry twins, Tom and Ben, and Cal Ford in being the latest player to join the Sale ranks with the hope of achieving the same success.

Adam, from Stapeley, has been involved with the club’s Mini and Juniors since the age of four.

He became involved while his older brother played a few age groups up.

A Crewe and Nantwich club spokesperson said: “Adam is a dynamic and intelligent back row who has an incessant work rate and a combative nature.

“Currently studying at Brine leas 6th form, he started training with Sharks under 17s Academy at the beginning of October, enjoying weekly sessions at the Premiership teams Carrington training base.

“The whole club wishes him all the best and all the support we can offer.”

In other new, Tom Ryle, Jacob Aston O’Donovan and Max Postlethwaite have made it through to the final Cheshire selection trial following an initial 80 players being cut down to 35.

And Logan Lynch has been invited to trial for Scotland age grade selection later in the month.