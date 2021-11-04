49 mins ago
‘Ribbon of Poppies’ Remembrance Day display in Wistaston
2 hours ago
No police action after investigations into Cheshire East Council
2 hours ago
Vaccine decisions for Cheshire East children in care
5 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Academy star joins Sale Sharks
24 hours ago
Take That Experience heads to Crewe Lyceum Theatre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Have gritting fears been listened to by CEC?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion November 4, 2021
gritting - Cllr Rachel Bailey -Cabinet

Dear Editor,

Two years on, does it sound like the Independent/Labour Alliance at Cheshire East Council are finally recognising their failure to take or consider a paramount responsibility, that of safety of its residents.

The October Full Council Meeting saw genuine concern as to the impact of this “cut to winter gritting”, in particular impact on home to school transport routes and the continued silence on the ‘promised grit bins’ for routes ‘cut’.

Pertinent questions were raised by members of the public followed by challenge from the Opposition Conservative Group and the Cycling Champion.

Deputy Leader of Council and Chair of Highways Committee, Cllr Craig Browne, responding by saying, “we will relook at this change of policy in March 2022”

However, Cllr Quentin Abell may well have changed the rhetoric in that at the November Knutsford Town Council Meeting his comments suggested that the enormity of this cut has finally dawned on the Independent Members in that ‘he’ recognised the lack of consideration and foresight this ‘cut to winter gritting routes’ actually means to our
residents.

He said: “I happen to know that ‘the gritting’ is being relooked at”

He said more which can be accessed here, 22 minutes into the meeting:

https://www.facebook.com/knutsfordtowncouncil/videos/1212279952601422

I just hope ‘that being relooked at” is going to be before March and that the ‘call in’ of the initial cabinet decision in February 2020 and representations from residents and councillors since has finally been listened to.

Yours,

Cllr Rachel Bailey
Audlem Ward

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings