Nantwich Food Festival call on Christmas help for Foodbank

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers are urging residents to help Nantwich Foodbank support their clients this Christmas.

Latest figures estimate one in five of the general population live below the poverty line.

Food Festival volunteers have arranged another “drop and go” donation event at Brine Leas School on November 27.

Now the Foodbank is asking people in the town to create a “Reverse Advent Calendar” after a similar scheme proved successful in 2020.

To create your Reverse Advent Calendar for the Foodbank, simply collect one of the much-needed items shown in the image each day in November.

Residents can also simply donate what they can so volunteers can make festive parcels for those in need.

Damien Gear, Nantwich Foodbank Manager, said: “As a society, we face further economic challenges now and in the coming months, including rising fuel costs, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the end of furlough.

“As a result, those members of our community whom we support, many of whom are children, will experience greater hardship in the coming winter months.

“Although these events will create further strain on our services, we still aim to support these individuals and families to ensure that hunger will not be one of their hardships.

“With Christmas fast approaching we are now planning to ensure that everyone can celebrate Christmas.”

“Once again the fantastic Nantwich Food Festival team has offered to support us by organising another ‘Drop-Off and Go’ for donations at Brine Leas High School on the 27th of November between 10am and 1pm.

“This forms part of our Reverse Advent Calendar Campaign which offers guidance on the items our families will need this Christmas.

“As a Foodbank, we are very thankful to have the generous support of the Nantwich Food Festival team and the people of Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“We hope that you will continue to support us in helping the most vulnerable people in our community over the coming months in the lead up to Christmas.”

Items needed:

Tinned ham, tinned salmon, tinned meat, tin of rice pudding or custard, tin of fruit, washing powder, jar of coffee, hot chocolate and long life juice.

Christmas cake, Christmas pudding, box of chocolates, festive biscuits, tub of savoury snacks, table crackers (to pull), selection box, tubes of sweets and mince pies (sell-by after 25/12/21 please)

Toiletries and shampoo, gifts for children of any age; wrapping paper.

Items Foodbank is unable to accept:

Dairy, meat or fish, fruit or vegetables, items that require refrigeration, half used/open packets, anything past it’s best before/use by date, anything alcoholic, bleach.

Anyone wanting to donate money, can do so via the Foodbank website.