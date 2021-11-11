3 days ago
REVIEW: Death Drop at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Arts & Entertainment / Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews November 11, 2021
Death Drop - Crewe Lyceum Theatre, to stage a wedding fayre, and summer events

Murder can be a drag. Quite literally, as Death Drop the ‘Dragatha Christie’ murder mystery comes to Crewe Lyceum this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

I was lucky enough to be in the audience for opening night on Wednesday and what a night it was.

Death Drop was delightfully funny, camp, outrageous, but most of all ridiculously fabulous. They slayed it.

Set on Tuck Island in 1991, Lady Von Fistenburg has invited a group of strangers to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But not all is as it seems, as one by one, the guests start to reveal their secrets and become victims of murder.

The cast feature some of the best drag kings and queens around, and as you can imagine they were all amazing.

Willam, Karen From Finance, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Vinegar Strokes star alongside Richard Energy and Georgia Frost.

Written by Holly Stars, who also plays the Bottomly Sisters, Blue, Brie and Spread, the script is full of Northern humour with references from 80s and 90s, and the audience loved it.

The set, costume and lighting design were outrageously bright and bold and fit the production perfectly. Just wonderful.

I’ve never seen anything quite like Death Drop before, and I loved it. Did I guess who did it? No.

Would I see it again? Yes.

I’m sure there were details and jokes I missed from laughing so much.

If you need a good giggle head to the Lyceum.

Death Drop is playing until Saturday November 13.

Details at www.crewelyceum.co.uk

