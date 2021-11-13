7 hours ago
Thieves steal materials from Nantwich garden for disabled

volunteer garden targeted by thieves

Volunteer gardeners in Nantwich were left stunned after thieves stole more than £200 of materials from the Growing Health Community Garden project in Brookfield Park.

The theft has left the project without 72 “Eco-deck” base grids, which form the solid platform for the fully accessible garden.

Project leaders (pictured) believe someone may have stolen the grids to order as 72 grids would create hard parking for a driveway.

Volunteer project director Ashleigh Jackson said the theft was a real blow.

She said: “It’s utterly unbelievable that these thieves would steal from some of the most vulnerable in our town, the disabled and those in ill-heath – and from the public purse which has helped fund this project.

“We have started to get referrals from the NHS and requests from people wanting to enjoy the benefits of a bit of gentle gardening in our friendly community.

“We are so close to seeing the garden help change people’s lives for the better.

“That has made this immoral theft all the more hurtful.”

The project was set up by local gardeners last year to create a safe, friendly and fully accessible space where people from all walks of life, especially the sick and the disabled, can recuperate and enjoy the benefits of gardening.

It has already overcome hurdles having moved location after flooding and battling through repeated lockdowns.

It has reached the build stage with local volunteers creating a network of wheelchair accessible raised beds and pathways.

Funding for the project has come from Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East Council’s Covid Recovery Fund – plus donations from project volunteers.

Anyone with information about the stolen grids are urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.

For further information about the project or to make a donation ring 07729 979641 or email [email protected]

