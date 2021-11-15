9 hours ago
Pandemic volunteers celebrated at Wybunbury village event

in Village News / Wybunbury November 15, 2021
Wybunbury volunteers

Nearly 40 volunteers were celebrated at an event in Wybunbury as they were toasted for their efforts during the Covid pandemic.

The volunteers met up over drinks and hot buffet supper to share their experiences of supporting vulnerable residents across local communities.

The event was supported by Cheshire East Council as volunteers are put in the spotlight.

Cheshire East Mayor Cllr Sarah Pochin attended, speaking with volunteers, hearing their stories and offering her thanks to all those who supported the initiative.

Cllr Trevor Lightfoot, Chair Wybunbury Parish Council, thanked residents who also took responsibility for preparation, planting and maintenance of the community flower planters, Christmas Tree, and community events throughout the pandemic.

Cllr Janet Clowes, Ward Councillor, helped set up the #ViralKindness Project in March 2020.

Mayor Sarah Pochin and Wybunbury Cllr Janet Clowes

She said: “The project arose from the example of Becky Wass in Cornwall at that time.

“It was a simple but effective way of ensuring as we all went into lockdown, our most vulnerable residents would get the support they needed and importantly, they knew help was available from people literally ‘on their street’.

“As 42 residents responded to the social media request for volunteers, so did the requests we received for help.

“We worked with our liaison officer Deb Lindop, from the Council’s People helping People Team, who provided essential advice for volunteers and direct links to council services where frail residents needed more specialist help.

“This was a real team effort!”

Deb Lindop added: “I am really proud of how volunteers in the small villages and hamlets of the Wybunbury Ward responded to the needs of their communities during the height of the pandemic.

“They all deserve the recognition of the Council as the People helping People service would not have achieved the provision of much needed support without them.”

Volunteers attended from Hough, Chorlton, Doddington, Hunsterson, Checkley and Wybunbury.

Their work included collecting medicines, groceries, making regular phone calls, making face masks and hospital scrubs, making and sending out sanitizer free of charge, liaising with social services and helping combat social isolation.

volunteers in Wybunbury

Volunteers in Wybunbury

