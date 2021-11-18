7 hours ago
Police release CCTV of victim in Audlem death investigation

in Audlem / Crime / Incident / News / Village News November 18, 2021
Andrew Guy CCTV - murder investigation

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Audlem have released a CCTV image to establish the movements.

Andrew Guy died following an alleged assault at an address on Stafford Street, Audlem.

It is believed to have happened between 6.50pm and 7.30pm on Saturday October 16.

Detectives have been conducting inquiries into the 54-year-old victim’s movements on the day.

Officers believe Andrew was in the Buerton area from 11.40am until about 4pm.

Andrew travelled on the A41 towards Stoke Heath in a grey VW Polo.

Shortly after 5pm, he drove to the Whitchurch area and at 6.40pm made his way to Audlem.

After leaving the address in Audlem, Andrew drove in a grey VW Polo to Wetherspoons in Market Drayton where CCTV images showed him outside the pub at around 9pm (pictured).

He stayed in this area and attended a Chinese takeaway for 15 minutes at 9.40pm before driving to Buerton.

Andrew Guy CCTV

Andrew Guy CCTV

His body was found the following day on Sunday October 17.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Establishing Andrew’s movements the day of his death is key to our investigation.

“I am appealing to members of the public to come forward if they saw Andrew on Saturday 16 October or may have captured CCTV and dash cam footage of his movements.

“I would also encourage anyone who knew Andrew while he was living in Bournemouth to get in touch.”

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder and been remanded in custody.

A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1110375.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(CCTV image of Andrew Guy at Weatherspoons in Market Drayton)

