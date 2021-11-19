Police renew appeal after serious collision in Nantwich

Police have stepped up their appeal for witnesses and video footage following an accident in Nantwich which has left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Edleston, remains in hospital after Monday’s incident at the junction of Waterlode and High Street.

Officers say the collision, at around 5pm, was between a blue Range Rover and a black motorbike.

The driver of the Range Rover, 58-year-old man from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may aid their investigation.

PC Jamie Barlow, from the Roads Crime Unit, said: “The motorcyclist in this case sustained serious injuries and we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what took place.

“This incident occurred close to the centre of Nantwich on a busy Monday afternoon and as part of my investigation I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who assisted the motorcyclist.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

“I would urge anyone, with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 1133178.