10 hours ago
Police renew appeal after serious collision in Nantwich
11 hours ago
Environment Bill sewage amendment not practical, claims Nantwich MP
1 day ago
Dorfold Showground granted premises licence despite objections
1 day ago
Police release CCTV of victim in Audlem death investigation
3 days ago
Fireworks cancelled for Nantwich Christmas Lights event
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police renew appeal after serious collision in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 19, 2021
appeal - driver arrested - police road closed waterlode nantwich, pic by Crewe Police

Police have stepped up their appeal for witnesses and video footage following an accident in Nantwich which has left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Edleston, remains in hospital after Monday’s incident at the junction of Waterlode and High Street.

Officers say the collision, at around 5pm, was between a blue Range Rover and a black motorbike.

The driver of the Range Rover, 58-year-old man from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may aid their investigation.

PC Jamie Barlow, from the Roads Crime Unit, said: “The motorcyclist in this case sustained serious injuries and we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what took place.

“This incident occurred close to the centre of Nantwich on a busy Monday afternoon and as part of my investigation I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who assisted the motorcyclist.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

“I would urge anyone, with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 1133178.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings