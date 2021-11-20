14 hours ago
Nantwich named joint winner in North West in Bloom awards

in Environment / Human Interest / News November 20, 2021
Nantwich in Bloom team celebrate award

Green-fingered volunteers in Nantwich scooped gold after the town was named as joint overall winner in North West in Bloom.

Hard-working members of Nantwich in Bloom put hundreds of hours of their time into brightening up the town with flowerbeds, planters and baskets.

And their work paid off after North West in Bloom organisers presented them with their award at the town council meeting on Thursday night (November 18).

Mel Kirby, of North West in Bloom committee, presented the awards and certificates.

He said: “I last judged Nantwich three years ago, and I thought then it was a fantastic place.

Nantwich in Bloom joint winner“One of the wildflower meadows here was the best I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen more than 200 of them in my time.”

Nantwich received a Gold Award in the Town Category, as well as a Joint Best Town Award for 2021. It was joint with Ainsdale, near Southport.

A spokeswoman for Nantwich in Bloom said: “Members of our team were delighted to be presented with the awards.

“We would like to thank all our volunteers for their hard work, and Ansa Environmental Services Ltd, Cheshire East and Nantwich Town Council for their continued support.”

Find out more about Nantwich in Bloom by visiting their Facebook page here

