New bereavement service in Nantwich earns lottery funding

Volunteers running the new Insights Listening Bereavement Service in Nantwich are celebrating after receiving funding from the National Lottery.

The £2,500 funds will support its work with people over 18 who are suffering loss, grief, and bereavement.

Their work covers Nantwich and rural area, and is a not-for-profit service which has been running since the launch on October 16 (pictured)

It is staffed by 13 trained volunteers, offering 8 to 10 weeks of listening support, on a one-to-one basis.

Service users can be seen in a variety of ways and locations.

It was founded by coordinator Maureen Coulter, a retired BACP counsellor, who saw a need for the service and particularly due to the pandemic where bereaved people were often not able to organise essential rituals.

Maureen said: “Insights offers a listening service. It is not counselling.

“Whilst counselling might be appropriate for some bereaved people, often it is having someone offering compassionate listening.

“The award from the National Lottery will help us to widen our service, and allow client to come to a neutral setting, one-to-one, which will enable us to support more people.”

The lottery money will also allow Insights to extend their one-to-one service in 2022, and organise a social group peer-to-peer support for bereaved people when the on-to-one comes to an end.

Chair of Insights Frances Underhill said: “This award is very welcome.

“We are absolutely delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

“Now thanks to National Lottery and to other supporters of Insights we can widen our service.”

Clients are referred from social prescribers and can self-refer.

Email [email protected] or ring 07942337801 for further information.

Are you interested in volunteering?

Anyone interested in volunteering for Insights to help with direct client work, or with various administration tasks, or is interested in being part of organising with the new group initiative, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]