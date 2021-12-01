12 hours ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash on A51 at Bridgemere
23 hours ago
Residents angry over Coole Lane removal from CEC gritting route
2 days ago
Four injured in crash on A534 in Burland, Nantwich
2 days ago
Crewe and Nantwich Round Table announce Santa tour
3 days ago
Cheshire East plans 1.99% Council Tax rise for next FOUR years
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Three Stapeley pupils have hair chopped in aid of charity

in Charity news / News / Schools & Colleges December 1, 2021
hair - Little Princess Trust Supporters (1)

A trio of Year 3 pupils from Pear Tree Primary in Stapeley have taken the chop for a great cause.

Friends Autumn, Freya and Beth decided to cut their lovely locks to help others.

And they all had their long locks cut and donated their pony tails to the Little Princess Trust.

The Trust provides free, real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Pear Tree class teachers Sarah Maumy and Ruth Hadfield said: “We are really proud of our three pupils.

“Not only did they donate their hair but they also ran a Just-giving page and so far have raised nearly £2000.

“The girls embody the kindness principles which we aim to instil in all our pupils.

“We are really proud of how they have thought of others and made a really personal donation to help others.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings