Three Stapeley pupils have hair chopped in aid of charity

A trio of Year 3 pupils from Pear Tree Primary in Stapeley have taken the chop for a great cause.

Friends Autumn, Freya and Beth decided to cut their lovely locks to help others.

And they all had their long locks cut and donated their pony tails to the Little Princess Trust.

The Trust provides free, real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Pear Tree class teachers Sarah Maumy and Ruth Hadfield said: “We are really proud of our three pupils.

“Not only did they donate their hair but they also ran a Just-giving page and so far have raised nearly £2000.

“The girls embody the kindness principles which we aim to instil in all our pupils.

“We are really proud of how they have thought of others and made a really personal donation to help others.”