Midfielder Matt Bell re-signs for Nantwich Town

Nantwich Town have re-signed favourite midfielder Matt Bell, writes Liam Price.
Bell first joined the Dabbers in May 2015 from Kidsgrove Athletic after starting his career at Mansfield Town before being released.
He then signed for Leek Town in 2012 and became a key figure for them, featuring in their play off push during the 2013/14 season.
He moved to Kidsgrove in January of 2015 and spent the second half of the 2014/15 season with them.
He joined the Dabbers for the start of the 2015/16 season under former manager Phil Parkinson.
He had a strong first season with the club with consistent performances and notching 12 goals in all competitions, with 11 in the league.
He was a regular in the 2016/17 campaign, putting in a number of strong performances in midfield.
He opened his account for the season with a goal at home to Hednesford Town and scored eight goals in 51 appearances. He also made his 100th appearance for the club.
The 2017-18 saw the midfielder have his best in front of goal with 11 goals and he also registered his 150th appearance for the club.
In October 2019, after 199 appearances and 31 goals, Bell made the move to Leek Town where he’s served with distinction for the last two years.
Bell said: “When I knew the opportunity to come back was available, it was a no brainer.
“I have enjoyed so many amazing memories at the club in the past.
“I have kept my eye on everything that has been happening here whilst I have been away so I’m really excited to be here.
“It is great to be back and I can’t wait to help Dave and the lads as much as possible and to see some familiar faces.”
Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke said: “Matt became available last week and we moved quickly to get him in, I feel his experience will be vital in the next few months and he’s ready to fight for the cause.”
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
