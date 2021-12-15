Christmas hamper draw raises money for Nantwich charity

Members of Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association raised more than £100 at a fund-raising charity Christmas hamper draw, writes Jonathan White.

Donations of items for the four hampers were received from supporters and the public with each hamper containing at least 40 products.

The draw took place during the first-half of Nantwich Town FC versus Radcliffe FC match on Saturday.

The hamper draw, which NTISA have organised annually since 2014, raised £100 for the Nantwich foodbank.

A representative from NTISA said: “Thank you to everyone who provided an item for the hampers or bought a ticket for the draw.

“The money from the draw will go to Nantwich foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food for families and individuals in times of crisis.”

NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about Nantwich Town FC.

They organise fundraising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012 their fund-raising efforts have bought a new tannoy system for the stand, amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride on lawn mower for ground staff, and a disabled area including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters.

NTISA also work closely with the Board and Management Team at Nantwich Town in developing the club further, both on and off the field. Their support and contribution are invaluable.