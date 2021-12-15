15 hours ago
Christmas walk raises money for Acton Church

in Acton / Village News December 15, 2021
walk - A group of walkers walk up the long driveway at Dorfold Hall (1) (1) (1)

The annual Acton Church Christmas Walk took place on December 12, writes Jonathan White.

Around 120 walkers, some with dogs, took part and were split into three separate groups with separate walk leaders.

The 2.5 mile route started outside St Mary’s Church, Acton and took participants through the grounds of Dorfold Hall, with kind permission of the Roundell family.

They were given a view of the exterior of the Grade 1 listed Hall and a walk up its long driveway, and then continued onto the Aqueduct and Nantwich Basin, before returning to Acton via the Shropshire Union Canal towpath.

The walkers arrived back at St Mary’s Church, Acton in good time to enjoy a festive cake and drink at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café (every Sunday, 2:30-4:30pm).

A group of walkers adjacent to the lake within Dorfold Hall estate (1)

Donations were greatly appreciated towards church funds.

There was also the opportunity to wander around inside the church to enjoy viewing the Christmas Tree Festival and live music, which took place over the same weekend.

In the churchyard there was an outdoor Nativity scene, dozens of wooden stars and numerous trees were dressed in lights.

A handmade garland was hung on each church door and the Almshouses were decorated with lights.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “It was good to be joined by so many walkers for a pleasant stroll through Dorfold Hall and along the canal.

“Thanks to walk leaders Nick, Caroline and Keith, and also Dorfold Hall Estate for allowing us to walk past the Hall and gardens.

“A big thank you to Steve and his team of volunteers at Acton Church, who baked the cakes, served the teas and organised the wonderful display of Christmas Trees within the church.

“It was all very atmospheric and festive.”

Dates for future walks are Sunday 9th January 2022 and Sunday 6th February.

For further information phone Nick Harley, Lead Walker, on 01270-620612 or 07710983125.

walk - A group of walkers walk alongside the Shropshire Union Canal (1)

A group of walkers walk up the long driveway at Dorfold Hall (2) (1)

