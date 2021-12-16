PICTURE SPECIAL: Annual hospice Santa Dash at Reaseheath, Nantwich

Hundreds of fund-raising Santas put their best feet forward at Reaseheath college in Nantwich in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The colourful Father Christmases ran, jogged and ambled round the 5k circuit in fine spirits, as captured in these images by Peter Robinson.

The Santa Dash event made a welcome return after last year’s virtual event due to the Covid lockdown.

And it was quite a sight to see so many Santas and elves running two laps of Reaseheath college grounds.

The runners were warmed up before the run with some gentle exercises and guided around the course by a team of volunteers.

Everyone taking part received a limited edition medal and a fabulous goody bag when they crossed the finish line.

There was also a chance for runners to win the ‘Best Dressed Competition’.

The fun event was sponsored by Tarporley and Oswestry-based recycling firm RUK Group.

The Santa Dash is the highlight of the charity’s calendar year.

Over the past nine years it has raised £30,000 to support seriously ill children and their families across Cheshire, Shropshire, North Wales and Powys.

Hope House Children’s Hospices aim is to make sure that no one faces the death of their child alone.

It costs £6.5 million every year to run their services and 86% of this is spent on care.

Approximately one month’s income comes from statutory sources and for the other 11 months of the year we are dependent on public support.

Their ambition is to raise an additional £2.5 million each year to make sure they reach every child, mum, dad, brother and sister who needs their help in the area.

(images and words courtesy of Peter Robinson)