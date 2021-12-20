The CAT 107.9FM wins support from National Lottery

Crewe and Nantwich community radio The Cat 107.9FM has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will go towards continuing operations and the purchase of necessary equipment for the Cat’s “Out and About” community team following on from becoming media partners with Nantwich Town FC.

Cat director Paul Simpson (pictured) said: “Once again we have received funding that allows us to continue with our current projects and for expansion of our community team who now cover live commentary from some of the NTFC games.”

The Cat broadcasts 24 hours a day on 107.9 FM from its base at the Cheshire College South & West campus in Crewe.

It covers Crewe, Nantwich, Sandbach and the surrounding villages and rural areas, and is the only licensed community radio station in the area.