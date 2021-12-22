Nantwich youngster wins Cheshire PCC Christmas card contest!

A Nantwich youngster enjoyed a festive surprise from Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner after winning a a Christmas Card competition.

Eight-year-old Romani Rhodes-Fowles was visited by PCC John Dwyer and PC Panda at her Bridgemere CE Primary School.

And they delivered a special gift after she was judged the winner of Mr Dwyer’s Christmas Card competition.

At the end of September, the Commissioner invited primary school children from across the county to submit their designs for the Commissioner to use.

Mr Dwyer said: “I was extremely impressed with all of the designs that were submitted as part of the competition.

“Some children’s imaginations knew no bounds.

“Shortlisting the designs then choosing an overall winner was a difficult task.”

The Commissioner has been sending cards featuring Romani’s design to recipients across Cheshire East.

During the visit to her school, the Commissioner and PC Panda presented Romani with a certificate and her prize of an art hamper which included a full colouring kit, meaning she can explore her creativity even further.

“Seeing the excitement on Romani’s face was a joy to behold,” he added.

“I hope she enjoys her prize. Thank you to again to everyone who entered the competition.”