Nantwich pupils send Christmas messages to care home residents

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges December 23, 2021
Christmas Cards sent as part of the 'Hearts to Homes' intiative being enjoyed by residents of the wrenbury Care Home (1)

Young pupils from Nantwich schools brought festive cheer to care home residents by delivering Christmas cards.

The students used the artistic skills to create personalised cards as part of a community scheme by Nantwich Educational Partnership (NEP).

Following on from the success of last year’s initiative, pupils have again sent their “Hearts to Homes”.

NEP lead and headteacher Boo Edleston, from Pear Tree Primary in Stapeley, said: “Last year was really difficult with lots of adaptations having to be made to life and the ‘normal’ running of schools.

“However, out of all the challenges the Nantwich Educational Partnership developed a positive way to send message of care and support to our older residents.

“The ‘Hearts to Homes’ project was so successful we have re-run it this Christmas.”

Eighteen local schools took part, both primary and secondary.

Each school made cards which were then shared out among all the schools and a selection distributed back for delivery to a designated care home in their area.

Carols at Elm House 2021 (1)

Pupils at Elm House

Ms Edleston added: “This sent a strong message of support and best wishes from young people of our town to our older citizens.

“All the local headteachers are very proud to take part in this initiative and as one wise young man commented after our visit to Clarendon Court ‘that felt good’.

“I am extremely proud of the young people of our community.

“They are kind and caring and show respect for their town’s older citizens.

“The strength of the NEP is a shared vision to offer the very best to our students with opportunities to engage positively with their community.”

Pupils from Highfields and Acton delivering cards to Barony Lodge (1)

Pupils from Highfields and Acton delivering cards to Barony Lodge

