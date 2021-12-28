Audlem annual “Christmas around the Tree” concert

Audlem’s annual “Christmas around the tree” proved another hit with villagers in the centre of Audlem, writes Jonathan White.

The event featured Crewe Brass who led the service for the 32nd consecutive year.

Christmas carols sung by the audience were ‘Away in a Manger’, ‘Oh Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Ding Dong! Merrily on High’, and ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’.

The evening reached a crescendo with a rousing rendition of ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.

The rain didn’t stop everyone enjoying the festive singing and they cheered and clapped the band throughout.

Warm soup was provided by Alan from The Lord Combermere pub-restaurant.

‘Christmas around the tree’ was organised by ADAS (Audlem District Amenities Society).

For further information relating to ADAS visit https://www.adasaudlem.org/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Audlemvillage

For more information relating to Crewe Brass, visit http://www.crewebrass.com/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crewebrass