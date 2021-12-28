3 hours ago
“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce
7 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn draw at Stafford after late fightback
2 days ago
33,000 working days lost to Covid among NW ambulance staff
2 days ago
Second walk-in Covid vaccine clinic in Nantwich
2 days ago
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Audlem annual “Christmas around the Tree” concert

in Audlem / Village News December 28, 2021
The audience next to the Christmas tree on the Square (1)

Audlem’s annual “Christmas around the tree” proved another hit with villagers in the centre of Audlem, writes Jonathan White.

The event featured Crewe Brass who led the service for the 32nd consecutive year.

Christmas carols sung by the audience were ‘Away in a Manger’, ‘Oh Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Ding Dong! Merrily on High’, and ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’.

The evening reached a crescendo with a rousing rendition of ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.

The rain didn’t stop everyone enjoying the festive singing and they cheered and clapped the band throughout.

Warm soup was provided by Alan from The Lord Combermere pub-restaurant.

‘Christmas around the tree’ was organised by ADAS (Audlem District Amenities Society).

For further information relating to ADAS visit https://www.adasaudlem.org/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Audlemvillage

For more information relating to Crewe Brass, visit http://www.crewebrass.com/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crewebrass

Crewe Brass perform at the concert (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings