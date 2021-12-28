3 hours ago
FEATURE: Tying the knot? Here are some great wedding venues in Nantwich

in Features & Lifestyle / Leisure and entertainment December 28, 2021
wedding venue - Dorfold Hall - frontage (1)

Every year, according to the Office of National Statistics, more than 2,500 people get married in Cheshire.

The county has the second highest number of couples getting married in the country – that shows just how romantic Cheshire is!

Nantwich has no shortage of beautiful and interesting places to hold your wedding ceremony, from rustic barns to stately homes.

You can organise everything from the dress to the catering in and around Nantwich, keeping your big day completely local.

In Nantwich you can have a wedding that is unique and personal to you, and celebrate your love with friends and family.

A local town celebration

The Roman town of Nantwich has some wonderful venues where you can get married in style.

Having your unique wedding in a city or town means that you won’t have to travel far to find what you need.

The backdrop for your photos can be the historic buildings and streets.

The Nantwich Elim Church and Olive Conference Centre (The Chapel, Regents Park, London Rd, Nantwich CW5 6LW) is a beautiful place for a wedding or civil ceremony.

The venue can host up to 30 guests for your wedding and reception, and you can bring your own caterers along.

You could also get married at The Swan Inn (Main Road, Wybunbury, Nantwich, CW5 7NA).

This cosy pub is a great place for an intimate winter wedding.

Just imagine your guests enjoying a glass of mulled wine next to the roaring fire, whilst you give your speeches.

Elegant stately homes for large weddings

If you’re looking to have a large ceremony, then Wrenbury Hall (Wrenbury Hall Dr, Wrenbury, Nantwich CW5 8EJ) can accommodate up to 250 guests in a beautiful setting.

This is a glamorous venue where you can live your Downton Abbey wedding dreams, having champagne in the drawing room and dinner in the Oak Room, before dancing the night away in The Orangerie.

Dorfold Hall (Chester Rd, Nantwich CW5 8LD) is another beautiful stately home that is perfect for a large wedding ceremony.

This 17th century Jacobean house is a magnificent setting for a day of celebration, and the gardens, once part of the picturesque Delamere Forest, are a wonderful place to take your wedding photos.

The unusual

If you really want a wedding with a difference, then you need to look no further than Secret Bunker Weddings (Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker, Nantwich CW5 8AL).

Definitely one of the quirkiest wedding venues in the North West, the Secret Bunker is a great venue for a small rock-and-roll wedding.

You could even ask your wedding guests to dress up in their best wartime finery and hold a retro event that will go down in history.

The Secret Bunker is dog-friendly, so if you want to walk down the aisle with your husky by your side, they can also be part of your big day.

After your ceremony, you can have a disco in the converted War Room, enjoy a meal in the NAAFI canteen or have a party in the outdoor marquee and tepee.

Nantwich has some wonderful venues where you can have a special and personal wedding.

Whether you are looking for an intimate venue to say your vows, or a large country house ceremony, you can get married and have a day to remember.

