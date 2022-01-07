The Legend of Sleepy Hollow extends tour to visit Crewe Lyceum

The UK tour of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has been extended into 2022 and will visit Crewe Lyceum this month.

Washington Irving’s classic tale has been given new life by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy).

He wields the horror genre to reflect on the lingering appeal of fables, storytelling and monsters.

The ghoulish production revitalises the classic text to leave audiences simmering with anticipation.

Stars of the stage and screen in the show include Wendi Peters and Bill Ward, alongside Sam Jackson, Rose Quentin, Lewis Cope and Jon Paul Rowden.

Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals.

However, all is not as it seems.

When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity – and audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director Jake Smith says the production transforms the American Dream into the American Gothic.

He added: “Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage.

“This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story.

“It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world.

“This production has allowed an incredible ensemble of actors to viscerally and inventively bring the Hollow to life.

“We look forward to transporting the audience through a quest of logic and illusion, creating fear and defying expectation.”

The show is on at Crewe Lyceum from January 18 to 22.

For ticket details call 0343 310 0050 or visit online at crewelyceum.co.uk

(Featured image by Craig Sugden)