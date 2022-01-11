New Nantwich primary school could boost SEND places

The new primary school planned for Kingsbourne at Nantwich could provide additional places for children with Special Educational Needs (SEND), writes Belinda Ryan.

Members of Cheshire East’s children and families committee heard from acting director of education Mark Bayley that the need for extra provision in the town had been highlighted during the recent consultation.

Mr Bayley said: “The key factor we now need to consider when we look at the specification is, there was a clear message, particularly from the primary and secondary schools in the cluster, around having a potential SEND resource provision as part of this new school and we’re obviously looking at that as well as nursery provision.”

Cllr George Hayes (Congleton West, Con) asked: “Can we capitalise on this development opportunity as an invest to save model to increase some SEND capacity provision within the Nantwich area?

“I think the headteachers of Nantwich make a very valid point.

“And if it is something that we could potentially join the party on as the local authority in terms of commissioning additional places specifically for SEND, that’s something I would very much be supportive of to help support demand in that area.”

Mr Bayley replied: “We have new resource provisions in the south which are open in the Crewe area.

“But obviously not in Nantwich so this is an obvious way to progress that and that will now be worked up with the SEND team in terms of making sure this is the right place for that.

“The one question we’ve just got to be aware of is that we want to make sure other schools may want to consider a resource provision as well in the Nantwich area.

“Is this the best place? But it is logical – to do it in this way would make sense.”

The £3.5 million free school is earmarked for land close to Nantwich Town’s Weaver Stadium.

It is needed to cope with rising pupil numbers created by the new Kingsley Fields housing development.

The committee heard on Monday (January 10) there were 26 responses to the informal consultation and 24 were in favour of the new school.

Councillors approved the recommendation to move to stage three of the seven stage free school presumption process and submit a draft specification to the Department for Education.

The proposed 210-pupil primary school should be open by September 2024.