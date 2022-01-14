Nantwich “landmark” buildings to be added to Cheshire Local List

Nantwich residents are being asked to nominate “landmark” buildings and features in the town for a new Cheshire Local List of heritage assets.

Buildings like Nantwich Museum, Beam Street Almshouses and Players Theatre were named by town councillors last night as worthy inclusions.

Other features suggested by Cllr John Statham included the Pillories on Pillory Street, and the Old Biot by the River Weaver.

Cllr Arthur Moran suggested the Almshouses on Beam Street.

“These used to be on Crewe Road end, but not many people know they were moved brick by brick and rebuilt on Beam Street!” he said.

Cllr Carole Thomas suggested the Cocoa Yard, which connects Pillory Street with Hospital Street.

The project is being run by Cheshire East Council with other borough councils in Cheshire.

They want buildings or features which are not necessarily listed or historic, but which people feel have “community value” and are “assets” to the town.

Headland Design Associates has been appointed to review existing lists and identify new assets worthy of being included.

A pop-up history stall took place at Nantwich Museum to introduce visitors to the project.

Residents are asked to nominate buildings they feel are the most important and could potentially be considered.

Those selected will be featured on the updated local heritage website for Cheshire, found here https://local-heritage-list.org.uk/cheshire

Nantwich residents can share their nominations and ideas with the town council at https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/consultation/