Anyone eligible for a COVID vaccination can have one at a walk-in clinic at Nantwich Civic Hall today (January 17).

Vaccines are available at the walk-in between 2pm and 7pm and today.

Residents can walk in for their first, second, third or booster dose.

For your second dose, it must be eight weeks after your first if you are over 18, or 12 weeks if you are 16 or 17.

For your booster it has to be three months (91 days) since your second dose.

The vaccine on offer is Pfizer.