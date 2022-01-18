Former Nantwich Town defender competes at Africa Cup of Nations

Former Nantwich Town defender Ibou Touray is starring in the Africa Cup of Nations for Gambia, writes Jonathan White.
The Africa Cup of Nations is the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football.
The tournament is being hosted by Cameroon and taking place from January 9 to February 6.
Touray was previously on the books of Nantwich Town before making the move into the professional game.
The 27-year-old, born in Liverpool, is lining up on the international stage for the Gambia who he qualifies for through his father.
Touray gained the first of his caps in a 1-1 friendly at Uganda in June 2015.
He joined Nantwich in May 2016, from Rhyl, making his debut in the 3-1 home defeat to Mickleover Sports in August 2016.
During his spell at the Dabbers, Ibou made 59 appearances and also picked up the clubs young player of the season award during the 2016/17 season.
Touray left Nantwich Town for Salford City in May 2017, helping the Ammies to promotion to the Football League in which he made his debut at home to Stevenage in August 2019.
He was named Salford’s Player of the Year for the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.
