Car maker Bentley unveils huge electric vehicle plan for Crewe factory

Bentley’s first-ever Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) will be developed and built in South Cheshire after the company committed to investing £2.5 billion in sustainability in the next 10 years.

The announcement has been hailed a major boost for the UK economy.

It secures Crewe-based Bentley’s first step into electrification at the production plant, where all Bentley models are built and 4,000 employees work.

The first BEV is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025.

It is part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy – a plan launched in 2020 to ensure Bentley is exclusively electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

The significant investment will also see a transformation of Bentley’s product portfolio at the historic Crewe campus which they say will turn into a “world-leading digital, low environmental impact, high-value advanced manufacturing facility”.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious history, and in the luxury segment.

“It’s an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100 per cent BEV in just eight years.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”

Peter Bosch, Board Member for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, added: “Today is arguably the most important day in Bentley’s modern history, and is a testament to the hard work and skill of our colleagues in Crewe.

“The journey really does start now. We are already marking the pinnacle in luxury car production and have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials.

“With our new ‘Dream Factory’ concept, we now go to zero also with water, waste and other environmental impacts until 2030.

“Unique craftsmanship, customer interaction and employee experience will be enhanced by digital tech, higher flexibility and new ways of personalisation.

“We will develop the best of Crewe into the future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing.”

Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan welcomed the news.

He said: “Bentley is a major employer in Crewe bringing jobs and investment to the town over many years now.

“This latest news is a huge vote of confidence in the people that work there and the skills and commitment they bring to their work and they can be incredibly proud of what they deliver.

“Future proofing their jobs as we build our economy back from the pandemic and move to electric vehicles is news that I know staff and their families will welcome.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng MP added: “This is excellent news for the people of Crewe who will be at the cutting edge of Britain’s Green Industrial Revolution.

“The global electric vehicle market is booming and this growth is ours for the taking.

“That’s why this Government is backing Britain’s automotive sector meaning new jobs, new factories and great British Exports.”