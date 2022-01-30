4 hours ago
Young gymnasts tackle Snowdon to raise funds for local club

in Charity news / Human Interest / News January 30, 2022
Snowdon - four young gymnasts fundraising

Four young gymnasts are to tackle climbing Snowdon to help raise funds for their local club.

Daisie, Izzy, Annabelle and Bella are members of the regional squad at Rising Phoenix Gymnastics club, on Gate Farm Enterprise Park near Nantwich.

And to thank their coaches who kept them going with Zoom sessions during recent lockdowns, they wanted to raise money to help the club buy a new floor.

The girls said: “We love our sessions at gymnastics and throughout lockdown we were so lucky that our brilliant coaches kept us going over zoom!

“We really don’t know what we would have done without it.

“We couldn’t train or compete but thanks to our coaches our training didn’t stop!

“So now its our turn to try and give something back.

“We really would like a new floor in the gym, but we know its super expensive.”

Daisie came up with a plan to fundraise and they aim to tackle the 1085m walk up Snowdon in Wales.

“It’s a long way for our little legs so we are going to have to start training!” they said.

“We are so grateful for our enthusiastic and forever supportive coaches and we know how brilliant it would be for everyone attending Rising Phoenix to be able to benefit from a lovely new sprung floor.”

You can help the girls by sponsoring their walk.

Visit their Justgiving page here.

(Pic above – the four girls. Pic below, head coach and owner Amy Beck (centre) with coaches Stacey and Ella)

gymnast coaches

