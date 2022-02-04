23 hours ago
Early works start on major highways scheme near Leighton Hospital

February 4, 2022
highways - Leighton Hospital current aerial shot (1)

Works to prepare for the delivery of a major highways scheme near Leighton Hospital is underway – with the main works set to start by summer.

The North West Crewe Package (NWCP) will see a series of highways and junction improvements made to ease congestion and improve access to the hospital, as well as new and existing housing developments.

Early enabling works for the scheme are being carried out by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Cheshire East Council and started this week, for around four weeks.

Two-way traffic light systems will operate on Middlewich Road and Minshull New Road.

And a three-way traffic light system will be on Smithy Lane, alongside other small sections of additional traffic management.

The traffic management will be operating from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “The North West Crewe Package will bring with it major benefits, not least improved connectivity between the Leighton area and Crewe and quicker routes to the hospital.

“It is great news that these early enabling works will soon be getting underway and I would like to thank motorists and local residents in advance for their patience and understanding while traffic management is in place.”

Eddie Lundon, area director at Balfour Beatty, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Cheshire East Council to deliver these essential improvement works.

“We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with the council whilst also benefiting the community in Crewe and Leighton, unlocking vital regional growth through local employment and supply chain opportunities.”

The NWCP will include the construction of a new road linking Smithy Lane, Minshull New Road and Middlewich Road (A530), as well as the realignment of Smithy Lane, Flowers Lane and improvements to other road junctions associated with the scheme.

The package also includes the extension of the Connect 2 walking and cycling route to Leighton Hospital and North West Crewe.

In addition, a section of Minshull New Road located outside Leighton Academy will be closed to traffic and will create a safer environment for children arriving and departing the school.

The scheme, which is supported by £10m of funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund, will bring opportunities for local businesses to expand and help to unlock the delivery of more than 1,200 homes and a sustainable community with new local services, green infrastructure, allotments, walking and cycle links, outdoor sports and recreation facilities and a new school.

