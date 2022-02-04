23 hours ago
Cat siblings back at Stapeley RSPCA centre decade after first rehomed
2 days ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Stockport County
2 days ago
Hankelow pub to reopen after multi-million community project
3 days ago
Malbank School forced to close after Welsh Row pipe burst
3 days ago
British Paralympian Sarah Storey to open Nantwich leisure centre
St Luke’s Hospice turns Christmas trees to vital funds

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News February 4, 2022
Christmas trees hospice scheme

St Luke’s Hospice staff and volunteers have raised a tree-mendous £40,000 from their Christmas Trees Collection scheme.

More than 60 volunteers teamed up between January 13-16 to collect 2,824 individual Christmas trees from people’s homes in return for donations for the Hospice.

Jane Thompson, Head of Event Management at St Luke’s, said: “Every year we seem to get a better response to our tree collection and this year has been the most successful yet.

“We are delighted to receive so much support from the local community, whether that is through donations or the dedicated volunteers that worked tirelessly throughout the weekend to make sure everyone’s tree was responsibly shredded.

“This simply wouldn’t be possible without their brilliant support and donations which will provide a wonderful New Year’s boost to the Hospice. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported this year’s collection.”

St Luke’s tree collection is run in conjunction with JustHelping.

Trees Warehouse volunteers - hospice

The hospice also worked with a team of local corporates including ANSA, Melody Corporation, Willis Bros, SP Energy and Roof Plus.

The collection was also supported by local organisations such as, Northwich and Middlewich Round Tables, Rotary Club of Tarporley, Pettypool Guide Camp, NARPO, Reaseheath College, Marbury Country Park, Holmes Chapel Community Centre, Four Lane Ends Farm, Sutton Lane Farm and Premier Stores Cuddington.

