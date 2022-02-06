Wingate Children’s Trust in Wrenbury earns £5,000 donation

The Wingate Children’s Centre near Nantwich has benefited from a share of £65,000 donated to charities across the region.

The Equilibrium Foundation donated the money after successful year of fundraising to eight charities in Cheshire and Manchester.

Wingate Children’s Trust in Wrenbury received a donation of £5,000.

The residential centre for those with disabilities or who are disadvantaged was nominated by technology manager, Amanda Jackson.

Friends for Leisure was nominated by accounts assistant, Anne Parrott, as it also helps disabled young people in Cheshire East to enjoy friendship and leisure. It also received £5,000.

The Equilibrium Foundation is the charitable giving arm of Equilibrium Financial Planning LLP.

Charities were nominated by members of the Handforth-based firm, before the final eight donation recipients were selected by the Equilibrium Foundation board of trustees and in-house philanthropy expert, Andrew Evans.

Other charities to benefit included homeless in Manchester, heart condition support charity in Birmingham, a Rekindle support school in south Manchester, a women’s support charity and Norbrook Youth Club, also Manchester.

Debbie Jukes, Partner at Equilibrium and Foundation trustee, said: “We are so pleased that the efforts of The Equilibrium Foundation in 2021 allowed us to donate this extra £65,000 to the local community, in addition to regular grants through our Community Support Scheme and other activities.

“The eight charities selected are all doing meaningful and essential work to support people in need, and it is an honour to be able to assist them.

“We will continue to give back to the local community and look forward to the launch of our new grant making programme during 2022 to further support more organisations who need help.”