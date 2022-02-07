Bus stuck in Nantwich town centre by van on yellow lines

These pictures show how a bus driver was forced to disembark and hunt down the owner of a van left blocking its path in the centre of Nantwich.

Onlookers said the C84 became stuck on the tight left-hand bend on Swine Market in Nantwich because the van was parked on double yellow lines.

The Arriva double decker driver was seen looking in local shops to hunt down the owner.

Witnesses say the offending van also had a disabled badge in its window – as well as ladders on its roof.

One witness said it was the latest example of “anti-social parking” in the town.

He said: “A van parked on double yellows using a disabled badge although it had ladders on it.

“The driver was going in the shops to find out who’s van it was.

“Anti-social parking is becoming a problem in Nantwich.”

The incident happened on Saturday (February 5) at around 4pm.

We’ve contacted Arriva Buses for a comment.

The C84 is a busy service which connects passengers between Crewe and Chester, via Willaston, Nantwich, Acton and Tarporley.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)