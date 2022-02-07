13 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Highway Code changes have “positive” impact on safety

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 7, 2022
Highway Code - Cllr Suzie Akers Smith - cycling

Dear Editor,
As the cycling and walking champion for Cheshire East Council I am very grateful for the changes in the highway Code that protect pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

Walking around myself I have enjoyed walking over junctions rather than running to get out of the way of a vehicle and I have experienced an overall positive impact to my safety whilst being active than before the changes.

The changes define how drivers should behave towards vulnerable road users and make it clear that there is a responsibility on vehicle users to protect those not in a vehicle.

Feeling safe using our roads is the biggest reason why residents choose not to walk or cycle for short journeys.

I sincerely hope residents will feel encouraged this spring and summer to get their bikes out to visit the town or village centre and to walk a bit more for their health.

Keeping ourselves fit is the biggest thing we can do to improve our health and leaving the car at home for short journeys is the best thing we can do to reduce our carbon footprint and congestion.

Encouraging our children to use their bikes instead of being driven around will give them independence to travel to a friend’s house and to school.

Whilst I appreciate, for some people the changes feel drastic and unnecessary, they will take time to embed.

Remember, drivers are pedestrians after they have parked their car and will be grateful when drivers give way at junctions.

If you live within 1 mile of where you work, try walking on Footstep Friday and Cycle Saturday if you are out and about, you will be amazed at how great being active makes you feel.

Yours sincerely,

CLLR SUZIE AKERS SMITH
Cycling and Walking Champion
Cheshire East Council

