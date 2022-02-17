Cheshire emergency services urge care as Storm Eunice set to hit

Cheshire Police are advising residents not to travel tomorrow (February 18) as Storm Eunice is set to hit the county.

An Amber weather warning has been issued for Cheshire for most of Friday as powerful winds of up to 80mph and torrential rain is forecast.

Wales has already suspended all rail services due to the forecast, which will impact on services to and from Nantwich and Crewe by Transport for Wales.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “If you absolutely have to be out, please take care.

“If you encounter debris on the road, contact your (Cheshire East) council’s highways department.

“If you lose power, ring 105 to let your network operator (not supplier) know – very useful information here – https://orlo.uk/66Jgb

“Only call 999 for us, or Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service or North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust if there’s a risk of harm or worse – we need our lines clear to handle emergencies.”

Council/Highways contact information;

Cheshire East – https://orlo.uk/tIYZr

Cheshire West and Chester Council – https://orlo.uk/FEdKC

Warrington Borough Council – https://orlo.uk/WJCjo

Halton Borough Council – https://orlo.uk/3qtmJ

(Image from Storm Aileen, Willaston, 2014)