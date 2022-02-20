Everybody Sport and Recreation in Cheshire East appoints new CEO

Thomas Barton has been appointed the new CEO of the Cheshire East health and wellbeing charity, Everybody Sport and Recreation.

Mr Barton, from Macclesfield, currently holds the position of executive director and will take up the position on March 1.

He has extensive experience in the leisure industry and was part of the senior management team to set up the Everybody Charity in 2014.

He has overseen large town investment projects including new partnerships with Holmes Chapel Parish Council for the development of Holmes Chapel Community Centre and the multi-million-pound build of Everybody @ Alderley Park with partners Bruntwood SciTech.

He has led major change within the organisation, achieving IIP status and high staff satisfaction and has played an integral part in the recovery of the charity during Covid-19.

Everybody charity works alongside partners such as Cheshire East Council on delivering Town Investment Schemes such as the new Nantwich Leisure Centre and Barony Sports complex.

The charity is also supporting the NHS and Cheshire East Public Health teams to provide targeted health and wellbeing initiatives.

Mr Barton said: “I am honoured and excited to take on the challenge of leading our fantastic team at this time.

“After the challenges of the past two years, we’re now placing a renewed focus on delivering many different health and wellbeing services for our communities.

“With a range of ambitious developments planned for the next few years.

“I aim to work closer than ever with our partners to ensure the very best indoor and outdoor sport and leisure facilities for the local area – that are fit for the future.”

Andrew Kolker, Everybody Sport and Recreation Chairman, said: “Our Board of Trustees are delighted to announce Thomas as our new CEO.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the leadership of Peter Hartwell, as our founding Chief Executive, for all his hard work and considerable achievements over the past seven and a half years.

“As we renew all our services this year, now is an ideal time for Thomas to lead our charity into the next exciting chapter, with so many new plans and an ambitious agenda to improve services for the local area.”

For more information about Everybody Sport and Recreation visit everybody.org.uk