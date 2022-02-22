7 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich Snr Academy beat Rossendale Colts 50-5

in Rugby / Sport February 22, 2022
Dan Mckenna rises above it all v Rossendale

Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy Colts ran out comfortable winners against Rossendale in a clash switched to Reaseheath College because of waterlogging at Vagrants, writes Pete Evans.

Rossendale made a strong start playing into gale forces winds, but it was Crewe who took control and territory.

The first points came when Josh Sourbutts took a sweet inside line to drive over for the try that Logan Lynch converted.

Crewe put points on the board in the first half with the wind at their backs.

The next try came from a well-worked lineout steal that delivered the ball to the backs who passed wide to set Jacob up for the score.

Strong work by the forwards in the scrum kept the pressure on and hosts forced a penalty at the breakdown for a lineout 10m out.

From a well set-up maul, Ollie Griffiths broke free to dive over the line, with Lynch taking the extras.

A lineout steal soon after ended with Jacob’s great miss pass to release a charging Ollie H who scored.

From the kick off, Adam Deegan drove up the middle and from the ruck, the ball went through the hands to see Toby Evans dive over with Tom Ryle kicking the extras.

Rossendale struggled to contain Crewe but they kept fighting and gained territory to set up an attacking base.

However, their kick through was knocked back over their heads and in the resulting scramble Deegan kicked through for Max Postlethwaite to ground.

Olly Joyce battling at the scrum v Rossendale

Crewe added one more try before the break. A quick tap penalty allowed Josh to run through four defenders before dotting down under the posts, with Lynch again taking the extras for a 43-0 half-time lead.

After the break, Rossendale worked hard to keep territory and find a way into the game.

They put pressure on Crewe but it was not proving to be their day.

After an exchange of hard-fought lineouts and scrums, Bob Clews picked the ball up under his own posts and ran back hard to the 22m, where his teammates secured the ball.

A miss pass to Ben set him off to gain more metres into Rossendale’s half.

From there, Lynch spotted a gap, slipped two tackles and went down the pitch to score, adding the extras as well.

Rossendale managed a deserved try from a lineout deep in their own half and fine rundown the pitch.

(Images courtesy of Ted Mottram)

William Lacey fronting up v Rossendale

