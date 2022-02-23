Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich to build Commonwealth Games boat

Staff at a marina near Nantwich have been asked to build a new boat for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham!

Aqueduct Marina was approached by waterways and wellbeing charity Canal & River Trust to build the boat in time for the Games in July.

The new boat, which will be called Aquarius II, will replace the original craft Aquarius.

It will be used to collect debris from the waterways in and around the Birmingham area during and after the games.

Engineers at Aqueduct are no strangers to building or refurbishing some of the Trust’s fleet of workboats.

This experience and skillset of the team helped the marina near Worleston be awarded the contract.

Robert Parton, MD of Aqueduct Marina, said: “We are proud to be supporting the Trust in their program of bringing their work boat fleet up to modern standards, this one is more interesting with its connection to the Commonwealth Games this summer.”

Mick Carrington, Plant & Equipment Manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “Aquarius II is going to be another essential workboat for our fleet.

“It will be a vast improvement on the old craft, providing improved performance from its battery powered electric propulsion drive, and the welfare provisions have been updated to provide 240 volt electrics and toilet facilities.

“The timely arrival of the new craft will ensure, with the help of the Trust’s dedicated volunteers, that Birmingham’s canals are looking their best as the city welcomes thousands of visitors for the Commonwealth Games.

“We have worked with Aqueduct Marina before and have been impressed by their operational capabilities and skilled engineers, and we are delighted to entrust them with the build.”

Aquarius is 35ft long and has battery powered propulsion making it very environmentally friendly and quiet in operation.