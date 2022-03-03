Nantwich Choral Society unites singers for special church concert

More than 100 singers from across the country were in harmony for a special celebration of music staged by Nantwich Choral Society.

The Society’s Come and Sing Day drew a large attendance to St Mary’s Church helping to showcase the town and its magnificent medieval landmark.

NCS spokeswoman Anne Harwood said: “Our guests came from across Cheshire, Shropshire, Wiltshire, the Lake District and all points in between.

“Against the beautiful backdrop of St Mary’s, some 120 singers gathered for the day with rehearsals in the morning for the choir and rehearsals in the afternoon along with the orchestra.

“The day concluded with a concert for a very appreciative audience.

“They combined voices to sing Handel’s Messiah, probably one of the most popular pieces in the choral repertoire.

“It tells the story of Christ from the prophesies of His coming, the Annunciation and Nativity, through to His death and resurrection and then on to His redemption and the immortality of the Christian soul.

“The music, like the performance, was both moving and inspirational.

“There were some who had sung Messiah many times before and others who were less familiar with the work.

“It was obvious that the pandemic has not stopped the love of choral music.

“Nor has it stopped audiences attending concerts of such uplifting and exciting music.”

The day included four top class soloists for the recitatives and the arias: Heather Buckmaster – soprano, Bethan Langford – mezzo soprano, Joseph Buckmaster – tenor and Piran Legg – bass baritone.

The orchestra, Nantwich Sinfonia, with leader Alison Loram, were made up of professional players from the Midlands, Wales and North of England.

Simon Russell, the Society’s regular accompanist, excelled on the harpsichord and John Naylor who is director of music, pulled everything together to produce a truly exhilarating performance.

The Society, which celebrates a milestone anniversary this year, is now rehearsing for a concert at St. Mary’s on Saturday, March 26.

The music will be from J S Bach’s St John Passion – first performed in 1724.

Society President John Lea said: “This year the Come and Sing Day had special significance.

“It is 50 years since the Society opened its doors as a local authority evening class and it seemed fitting to sing Handel’s Messiah as a start to this special year.

“It was a delight to welcome so many people.”

Anne added: “Many were singing for the first time since the pandemic and the sheer joy could be heard in their voices and wonderful feedback following the event.”

Visit Nantwich Choral Society on how to join and more events.