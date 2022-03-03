Rotary donation helps Nantwich-based bereavement service

Insights Bereavement Listening Service in Nantwich has been awarded a donation from Wych-Malbank Rotary Club.

The service, launched last year, received a donation of £600 from the club.

Pictured are Maureen Coulter, service coordinator, and Sue Steele, Insights secretary, receiving the donation from John Poulson, President of Wych-Malbank Rotary Club.

Maureen said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from Wynch-Malbank Rotary Club which

will help us to continue to provide our services to residents of Nantwich and rural who are struggling with loss, grief and bereavement.”