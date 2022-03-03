3 hours ago
CEC works with Home Office to accept Ukrainian refugees
7 hours ago
Winter gritting cuts impacting Cheshire East district nurses, say councillors
20 hours ago
Join consultation on police helpdesks closure plan, urges councillor
22 hours ago
Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich escapes axe as 200 to close
2 days ago
New Wistaston housing development path out of step with users
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Rotary donation helps Nantwich-based bereavement service

in Charity news / Human Interest / News March 3, 2022
rotary presentation to Insights bereavement service

Insights Bereavement Listening Service in Nantwich has been awarded a donation from Wych-Malbank Rotary Club.

The service, launched last year, received a donation of £600 from the club.

Pictured are Maureen Coulter, service coordinator, and Sue Steele, Insights secretary, receiving the donation from John Poulson, President of Wych-Malbank Rotary Club.

Maureen said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from Wynch-Malbank Rotary Club which
will help us to continue to provide our services to residents of Nantwich and rural who are struggling with loss, grief and bereavement.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings